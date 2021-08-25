Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Eight patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central, Southern, and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, five patients are from the Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Areza (1) and Dekemhare (1); Southern Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region.

On the other hand, nine patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka (6) and Central (3) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 6,580 while the number of deaths stands at 37.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,632.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

24 August 2021