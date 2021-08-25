Cameroon: Court Registrars Corps - Paul Biya Gives Recruitment Clarifications

The clarifications are in the domains of definition, recruitment, advancement criteria and retirement.

The Head of State, President Paul Biya has injected key innovations in the practice of the profession of Court Registrar in decree No.2021/442 of 20 August 2021 to amend and supplement certain provisions of decree No. 2011/020 of 4 February 2011 on the Special Rules and Regulations of the Corps of Court Registrars. In the decree, President Biya amended and supplemented Articles 2, 18, 27, 33, 51, 72 and 188 of the decree of 4 February 2011.

Article 2 new of the decree defines who court registrars. It states that a "Court Registrar shall be any person who holds the diploma of National School of Administration and Magistracy (Judicial Division, Court Registry Section) or a diploma awarded by a specialised foreign school and recognised equivalent by Cameroon.

Recruitment

It is specified in Article 27 that the Court Registrars shall be recruited from among former students holders of "Brevet" issued by the National School of Administration and Magistracy (Judicial Division, Court Registrar Section) or foreign diploma recognised as equivalent by Cameroon. They are also recruited from among Assistant Court Registrars holders of the Second Year University Studies Diploma in Law (DEUG) or equivalent certificate obtained after their absorption into the corps of Court Registrars, professional competitive examination opened to court registrars who have completed not less than five years of effective service in that grade. They are equally recruited by way of advancement in grade by selection based on seniority and positive grading among Assistant Court Registrars who are at least 40 years and who have been in the last incremental position of the Second class of the grade for at least two years.

Advancements

This concerns the positions of Court Registry Administrators and Senior Court Registrars.

Article 18 (1) states that to become a Court Registry Administrator, the candidate must fulfil all the other recruitment criteria for Court Registrars. They are therefore recruited from among senior Court Registrars with a seniority of at least 10 years and holders of a Bachelors Degree in Law or an equivalent qualification obtained after their absorption into the corps of Court Registrars. Another means of advancing to the position of Court Registry Administration is by writing a professional competitive examination opened to Senior Court Registrars who have completed not less than five years of effective service in that grade on Ist January of the year of the competitive examination. There is also advancement in grade by selection based on seniority and positive grading among Senior Court Registrars who are at least 40 years.

Competitive Examinations

President Paul Biya in Article 33 of the decree states that a special competitive examination may be opened to State employees government by the Labour Code who are working in the Ministry of Justice or in Courts. These are candidates who must at the date of the examinations, have completed at least five years of effective service.

Retirement

The prescribed retirement ages of Court Registrars is aligned to the presidential decree that harmonises retirement ages of State personnel and that of the Prime Minister with regard to the personnel working in State, public and semi- public enterprises. Article 72 therefore specifies that, "The age-limit for retirement of Court Registrars shall be as follows: sixty years for the Court Registry Administrators (Category A) and Court Registrars (Category B) and 55 years for the Assistant Court Registrars (Category C). There are other provision related to pension and cases of sickness.