Cameroon: 'Peace Is of Principal Importance'

interview

Fon Yakum Kevin, President of the North West House of Chiefs.

What is the main purpose of your meeting with traditional rulers of the North West Region?

The main reason for meeting with traditional rulers of the region is to reorganize them and the institutions they incarnate. In Cameroon, traditional rulers are custodians of tradition and auxiliary of administration, implying they have to see to the respect of cultures and support administration in governance. While carrying out the reorganisation, peace is of principal importance because without peace, none of those things can happen. So, we are discussing a way on the return to peace in the region. While doing that, we are equally launching a back-to-school campaign. We are also committing funds to ambassadors of the various fondoms and support students who will be returning back to school this academic year.

What is the contribution of traditional rulers to the peace building process in the North West Region?

We have been able to preach peace in our communities by letting them know the importance of a peaceful social cohesion amongst fellow humans. Irrespective of where we come from, what we should know is that, we all are human beings and everyone thus deserves respect. And that is exactly what we keep telling our people. Knowing the dangers and consequences of hate speech on the psychological state of individuals and the fights which can be generated due to the usage of hate speech, we encourage our population to use kind words towards one another. We are engaged in a process of using women (our mothers) whom the community listens to and respects so much. We involve them in the peace process as they use their motherly approach to talk peace into our youths. In addition, we organise social gatherings which bring people together to commune with one another. This enables the practice of love, sharing and peaceful social cohesion with one another.

What is the level of collaboration between the Assembly and the House of Chiefs in this lofty mission?

The North West Regional Assembly has two Houses; the House of Divisional Representatives and the House of Chiefs. I as President of the House of Chiefs is equally the Vice President of the Regional Assembly. So, when you talk about collaboration between the two Houses, it is very positive. They Assembly and the House of Chiefs are working together in the peace building process in the region. The Assembly is supporting the House of Chiefs in this tour morality and with a lot of ideas. Maybe financial and material support can come later, but at the moment, they are providing ideas on consolidating peace in the region through the use of traditional rulers.

As President of the North West House of Chiefs, what are the envisaged actions the House has for the population?

Of course we have actions for the population in the days ahead but I will like to keep the plans a little from public knowledge for now. We are working and consulting stakeholders on projects that will be best for the population. For now, we prefer to keep the envisaged plan of action low key, not publicise them and rather just be working. We believe in actions. We want people to see our actions and not trumpet our plans. Actions they say, speak louder than words. However, in the days ahead, everybody will be in the know of things, both our plan and actions.