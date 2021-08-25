Egypt: Court Sentences Defendants in "Ahrar Al Sham" Case to Life, Rigorous Imprisonment Terms

The Emergency Supreme State Court on Tuesday sentenced seven terrorists to life and rigorous imprisonment terms in the case of "Ahrar al-Sham" terrorist cell.

The defendants have been convicted of joining a terrorist group and receiving military training in Syria.

Terrorist Hisham Abdel Rahman received a life term, while Fatma el Sayyed was sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment.

Five other defendants got five years rigorous imprisonment each.

One defendant was acquitted by the court.

The General Prosecution had referred all eight suspects in the lawsuit, publicly known as "Ahrar al-Sham" cell, to criminal court on charges of joining a terror group in the period 2016 and 2017, attempting to undermine national security and endangering the society's interests and safety.

MENA