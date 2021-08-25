Egypt: FMs of Egypt, Sierra Leone Sign Cooperation Agreements

24 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry signed on Tuesday a number of cooperation agreements with Foreign Minister of Sierra Leone David J Francis within the framework of efforts to promote relations between the two countries.

The signing took place on the sidelines of a session of consultations held by the top diplomats in the presence of delegations of both countries.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said talks between the two ministers focused on means to strengthen relations and other issues of mutual concern.

