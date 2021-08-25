Egypt: Communications Minister in Aswan to Sign Cooperation Protocols

Communications Minister Amr Talaat said Tuesday that his Ministry is working on a number of important projects in Aswan, including digital transformation ventures.

A digital creativity center is one such project, Talaat said, noting that it should serve border areas and emerging companies.

This center will be established at Aswan University at a total cost of 80 million pounds, the minister noted.

Talaat was speaking during the inking of a number of cooperation protocols and memorandums of understanding between his Ministry and Aswan governorate as part of a "Decent Life" presidential initiative meant to upgrade the Egyptian countryside.

Aswan governor Ashraf Attia, for his part, stressed that a great deal of attention is being paid to digital transformation in the Upper Egypt city.

Aswan is 90% ready to activate 82 different services as part of the digital transformation project, Attia noted.