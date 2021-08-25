Algeria: Covid-19 - Adjustment of Lockdown Hours, Reopening of Leisure Spaces and Beaches

24 August 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Prime Minister, Finance Minister, Aïmene Benabderrahmane, have decided to adjust the partial lockdown hours (from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.) and reopen leisure spaces and beaches as of Wednesday, as part of the fight against the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, said Tuesday in a communiqué the Prime Minister's office.

"In accordance with the instructions of President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, and Minister of National Defence, Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Aïmene Benabderrahmane, has decided the following measures:

- The adjustment of partial lockdown hours from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m

- The reopening of leisure spaces and breaches through strict compliance with preventive measures.

- These measures will take effect as from Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

In this regard, the government warns once again against the delta variant and calls on citizens to continue to respect of the preventive measures and the various health protocols adopted by the Scientific Committee for Monitoring the Evolution of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

