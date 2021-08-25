Tunisia: Covid-19 - Second Vaccination Day for Athletes August 27

Tunis/Tunisia — The Health Ministry is holding, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Professional Integration, a second national COVID-19 vaccination day for athletes next Friday, August 27, ahead of the 2021-2022 sports season.

The national vaccination day will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., in the local centers of medicine and sports sciences of Sousse, Sfax, Nabeul, Gabès, Kairouan, Kef, Gafsa, Monastir and Tunis.

It will be dedicated to athletes, technical and administrative staff, referees in all collective and individual specialisations, sports journalists as well as teachers under the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Professional Integration and members of the educational inspection, the Ministry added.

More particuarly, the vaccination day is deddicated to the 18 and over, among those registered on evax.

A first national day for athletes was held last Friday at El Menzah Sports Centre.