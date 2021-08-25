Tunisia: UTICA Takes Part in Francophone Entrepreneurs Meeting August 24-25 in Paris

24 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (French: UTICA) led by its President Samir Majoul is taking part in the Francophone Entrepreneurs Meeting held by the French Business Confederation (MEDEF) from August 24 to 25 in Paris.

The UTICA delegation includes members of the national executive board, UTICA officials and business leaders from various fields.

Delegations from across the globe, heads of state and senior officials are participating in this event.

The 2021 edition is expected to be exceptional as it offers the possibility to multiply business meetings.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X