Tunisia: UTICA Takes Part in Francophone Entrepreneurs Meeting August 24-25 in Paris

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (French: UTICA) led by its President Samir Majoul is taking part in the Francophone Entrepreneurs Meeting held by the French Business Confederation (MEDEF) from August 24 to 25 in Paris.

The UTICA delegation includes members of the national executive board, UTICA officials and business leaders from various fields.

Delegations from across the globe, heads of state and senior officials are participating in this event.

The 2021 edition is expected to be exceptional as it offers the possibility to multiply business meetings.