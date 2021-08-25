Tunisia: Covid-19 - Tunisia Logs 27 Fatalities, 1,284 Infections On August 22

24 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 1,284 COVID-19 infections from 5,600 tests were recorded on August 22 until midnight, with a positivity rate of 22.93%, bringing the tally to 644,072, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

27 fatalities were initially reported on the same day, taking the death toll to 22,714. Recoveries rose by 3,695, reaching 596,586.

84 more COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals, taking the number of those staying in public and private health facilities to 2,807, including 542 in intensive care and 125 under ventilators.

