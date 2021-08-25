Tunisia: Five Die of Coronavirus in Medenine, 105 More Infections Reported

Tunis/Tunisia — Five patients died of the coronavirus in Medenine governorate during the last 24 hours, while another 105 have contracted the virus.

Thus, the total number of infections in the region has risen to 29,560, including 27,191 recoveries and 1,007 fatalities, Local Director of Preventive Health Zayd Al-Anz told TAP.

Among the new cases, 29 were detected in Djerba Houmt Souk, 23 in North-Medenine, 22 in Midoun, 11 in Djerba Ajim, 6 in Béni Khedache and 4 in Zarzis, said the same source.