Tunisia: Five Die of Coronavirus in Medenine, 105 More Infections Reported

24 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Five patients died of the coronavirus in Medenine governorate during the last 24 hours, while another 105 have contracted the virus.

Thus, the total number of infections in the region has risen to 29,560, including 27,191 recoveries and 1,007 fatalities, Local Director of Preventive Health Zayd Al-Anz told TAP.

Among the new cases, 29 were detected in Djerba Houmt Souk, 23 in North-Medenine, 22 in Midoun, 11 in Djerba Ajim, 6 in Béni Khedache and 4 in Zarzis, said the same source.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X