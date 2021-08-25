Tunisia: Covid-19 - Gabes Reports One Death and 47 More Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — One more person died of coronavirus in the governorate of Gabes, bringing the death toll to 596, since the outbreak of the pandemic, Preventive Health Director Yahya Hamdi told TAP on Tuesday.

The region also recorded 47 more infections after the results of 220 tests were released. This takes the count to 20,151since the spread of the virus, including 18,990 recoveries.

The new positive cases were detected in the following areas: 17 cases in New-Matmata, 9 cases in Gabes-downtown, 8 cases in South Gabes, 23 cases in West Gabes, 2 cases in Menzel Lahbib, 2 cases in El Hamma, 1 case in Mareth, 1 case in Matmata and 1 case in Oudhref.

There are currently 1,161 active cases in the governorate. 84 COVID-19 patients are admitted to the COVID wards of local hospitals, including 9 in the intensive care at the Gabes university hospital.