Tunisia: Covid-19 - Gabes Reports One Death and 47 More Infections

24 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — One more person died of coronavirus in the governorate of Gabes, bringing the death toll to 596, since the outbreak of the pandemic, Preventive Health Director Yahya Hamdi told TAP on Tuesday.

The region also recorded 47 more infections after the results of 220 tests were released. This takes the count to 20,151since the spread of the virus, including 18,990 recoveries.

The new positive cases were detected in the following areas: 17 cases in New-Matmata, 9 cases in Gabes-downtown, 8 cases in South Gabes, 23 cases in West Gabes, 2 cases in Menzel Lahbib, 2 cases in El Hamma, 1 case in Mareth, 1 case in Matmata and 1 case in Oudhref.

There are currently 1,161 active cases in the governorate. 84 COVID-19 patients are admitted to the COVID wards of local hospitals, including 9 in the intensive care at the Gabes university hospital.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X