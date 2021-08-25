Tunisia: Export Value of Olive Oil Reaches 1,377 MD At End July

Tunis/Tunisia — The value of olive oil exported by Tunisia reached 1,377 million dinars (166 thousand tonnes), until end July 2021, against 1,505.6 MD during the same period last year, data provided by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries show.

The olive oil's average export selling price fell to TND 8.3 per 1 kg, compared to TND 9/Kg in the past 3 months.

As for its export quota to the European Union (56 thousand tonnes), Tunisia exported nearly 31 thousand tonnes (297MD) at a price hovering over TND 9.3/Kg, until the end of July 2021.

4,400 tonnes of organic olive oil have already been exported at an average price of TND 12/Kg, and around 2,6781 tonnes (74MD) of olive oil in bulk.

The same figures show that Italy has the lion's share in terms of Tunisian olive oil export (86%), followed by Spain (16%), France (12%) and Portugal (3%).

Tunisia's olive oil production saw a significant drop in the 2020-2021 season, to nearly 140 thousand tonnes, compared to the 2019-2020 season that saw a record of 440 thousand tonnes.

1.9 million hectares are allocated for planting olive trees in Tunisia, i.e. 1/3 of the country's arable agrilcutural land.