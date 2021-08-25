Tunisia: Covid-19 - 2,026,634 People Fully Vaccinated Till August 23

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of people who registered on Evax.tn platform to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments reached 5,411,029 on August 23, said the Health Ministry. This includes 2,026,634 who are fully vaccinated.

The fully vaccinated population is as follows: 1,424,616 received two doses, while 311,198 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and a further 290,820 had one jab as they previously contracted the virus.

Out of a total of 5,022,698 doses administered so far, there are 3,598,082 first shots and 1,424,616 boosters.

Figures show 44, 511 people attended their appointments on August 23 out of 92,609 who received text message invites to get the vaccine.