Tunisia: Nearly 2000 MD Collected By Private Currency Exchange Offices - BCT

Tunis/Tunisia — Nearly 2,000 million dinars (MD) have been collected by the 215 private currency exchange offices authorised by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT), until the end of June 2021, according to statistics from the BCT.

This amount consolidated Tunisia's foreign exchange reserves that stood until August 10, 2021 at about 19.8 billion dinars, the equivalent of 124 days of imports.

Activity of private currency exchange offices has seen a sustained growth in the recent period, as their number rose to 215 on August 5, 2021, against 46 offices on January 10, 2020.