Tunisia: Nearly 2000 MD Collected By Private Currency Exchange Offices - BCT

24 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Nearly 2,000 million dinars (MD) have been collected by the 215 private currency exchange offices authorised by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT), until the end of June 2021, according to statistics from the BCT.

This amount consolidated Tunisia's foreign exchange reserves that stood until August 10, 2021 at about 19.8 billion dinars, the equivalent of 124 days of imports.

Activity of private currency exchange offices has seen a sustained growth in the recent period, as their number rose to 215 on August 5, 2021, against 46 offices on January 10, 2020.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X