Tunisia: Coronavirus - Five More Deaths, 229 New Infections in Nabeul

24 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Nabeul governorate saw five more deaths with the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,352, Local Director of Preventive Health Omar Selimi told TAP.

Another 229 people have contracted the virus in the region, among 1,268 tested: a positivity rate of 18%.

The number of positive cases detected in Nabeul since the outbreak therefore rises to 47,041, including 44,147 recoveries and 1,542 active cases

Oxygen-supported beds are 35% full in the public sector and 44% in the private sector, while IC beds are jammed in the public sector and 33% full in the private sector.

