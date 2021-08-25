Tunisia: UTICA Signs Paris Declaration On Strengthening Economic Francophonie

24 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) Samir Majoul, on Tuesday, signed the Declaration of Paris on Strengthening the Economic Francophonie.

Majoul signed this declaration as he attended the Meeting of Francophone Entrepreneurs held on August 24 and 25 in Paris, UTICA said in a statement.

The participating Francophone employers' organisations called for mobilising Francophone business stakeholders within the framework of the Djerba Summit, scheduled for next November 20 and 21 and that will feature an international business summit.

Representatives of the francophone employers' organisations are committed, under the Paris Declaration on Strengthening Economic Francophonie, to carry out actions through and with the private companies they represent.

The aim is to find solutions to integrate young people into the labour market, train the active population, create companies and propose solutions for emerging challenges.

The Francophone world accounts for 16% of the world's GDP and three-quarters of its population will be under 30 years old in 2060.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X