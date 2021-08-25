Tunisia: UTICA Signs Paris Declaration On Strengthening Economic Francophonie

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) Samir Majoul, on Tuesday, signed the Declaration of Paris on Strengthening the Economic Francophonie.

Majoul signed this declaration as he attended the Meeting of Francophone Entrepreneurs held on August 24 and 25 in Paris, UTICA said in a statement.

The participating Francophone employers' organisations called for mobilising Francophone business stakeholders within the framework of the Djerba Summit, scheduled for next November 20 and 21 and that will feature an international business summit.

Representatives of the francophone employers' organisations are committed, under the Paris Declaration on Strengthening Economic Francophonie, to carry out actions through and with the private companies they represent.

The aim is to find solutions to integrate young people into the labour market, train the active population, create companies and propose solutions for emerging challenges.

The Francophone world accounts for 16% of the world's GDP and three-quarters of its population will be under 30 years old in 2060.