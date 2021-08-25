Tunisia: Tataouine Logs 58 More Coronavirus Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Tataouine governorate saw 58 more infections with the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, bringing tally to 11,832, says a report published by the Local Health Directorate Tuesday.

The new cases were detected as follows: 17 in North Tataouine, 14 in South Tataouine, 13 in Ghomrassen, 4 in Dehiba, 4 in Bir Lahmar, 3 in Remada, 2 in Beni Mhira and 1 case in Smâr.

The regional hospital of Tataouine currently hosts 17 coronavirus patients, while two others are admitted to the local hospital of Ghomrassen and another is receiving treatment at the local hospital of Remada, according to the same source.