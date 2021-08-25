Tunisia: Chawki Tabib Files Two Complaints With OHCHR Over House Arrest

24 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Chawki Tabib, former chairman of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (INLUCC) and former president of the Bar Association, who has been placed under house arrest since August 20, said he has filed two complaints with the UN human rights bodies.

The first is the submission of a request to the Geneva-based Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and the second is the filing of a request to the Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers, against Ridha Gharsallaoui, the acting Minister of the Interior.

Chawki Tabib said the complaints were filed by one of his "colleagues in Switzerland.

He considers that his house arrest, decided by the acting Interior Minister is "a violation of his rights guaranteed by the Constitution and the law.»

The Bar Association had expressed its support for Chawki Tabib on Monday, saying the decision to place him under house arrest was an infringement of his rights as a practicing lawyer, his freedom of movement and the provisions of the law on the state of emergency.

The Tunisian judiciary at end July initiated an investigation against former president of the INLUCC, Chawki Tabib, on the grounds of "suspected fraud and forgery".

Law enforcers, on August 20, evacuated and shut down the headquarters of the INLUCC in Berges du Lac and the premises of the Authority in Belvedere (Tunis).

President Kaïs Saïed had issued a presidential decree the same day dismissing secretary general of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, Anouar Ben Hassen.

