Zimbabwe: Five Rhinos Queens Test Positive for Covid-19

BLACK Rhinos Queens were dealt a huge blow yesterday, when five of their key players tested positive for Covid-19, just before their departure for South Africa.

The Harare side are set to take part in the inaugural CAF Champions League regional qualifier.

The COSAFA Women's Champions League is set to get underway from tomorrow, to September 4, in Durban.

The Zimbabwean representatives arrived in South Africa with only one goalkeeper, Precious Mudyiwa.

The goalkeeping duo of Cynthia Shonga, and Sibusisiwe Chipindura, tested positive for Covid-19.

Three other key players, who all command first-team places, also had to remain behind in Harare, after they tested positive for Covid-19.

Although the club did not name the five players, who tested positive, it is clear two goalkeepers, and three in-field players, were forced to remain behind.

Some of those, who had been dropped, ended up making the final team.

Other players, who did not travel to Durban, but had been part of the 26-member team in camp, are Gracious Mangezi, Sithembile Nyoni, Purity Mugayi and Viola Ndlovu.

Goalkeeper Shonga is on loan from Harare City and was recruited specifically to play in the Champions League.

Black Rhinos Queens begin their campaign, on Friday afternoon, with a match against Namibian champions TURA Magic.

TURA Magic have roped in former Namibia Football Association technical director, Timo Tjongarero, to lead their coaching staff, in this tournament.

He is being assisted by Shama Gure.

Tjongarero led Namibia's men side to a gold medal, at the 2016 COSAFA Under-17 Championships, in Mauritius.

The other Group B team are Green Buffaloes, the Zambian army side.

Buffaloes are among the favourites, to win the sole regional ticket, and qualify for the Champions League finals, in Egypt, later this year.

Green Buffaloes boast of some national team players, who were in Tokyo, for the Olympic Games.

Defenders Lushomo Mweemba, Martha Tembo and Anita Mulenga and midfielders, Ireen Lungu and Agnes Musase, were all part of the Zambian side, which featured at their maiden Summer Games.

The team is coached by Charles Haalubono.

Group A has four teams -- hosts Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies, Lesotho Defence Forces, Eswatini's Manzini Wanders Ladies and Double Action from Botswana.

Black Rhinos Queens final team

Precious Mudyiwa, Gracious Mageza, Shevon Macheka, Patience Mujuru, Lynette Mutokuto, Egnes Tumbare, Eunice Chibanda, Nomankosi Mpofu, Greater Bande, Talent Mandaza, Daisy Kaitano, Felistas Muzongondi, Merjury Nyaumwe, Lydia Mapunhure, Privilege Mpeti, Mavis Chirandu, Concillia Madotsa, Christabel Katona, Mitchell Guri, Rudo Neshamba, Rutendo Makore.