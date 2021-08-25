Zimbabwe: Dynamos Seek Hero Status for Shaya

DYNAMOS have appealed to authorities to consider honouring George "Mastermind" Shaya with national hero status.

The legendary football star, who won the Soccer Star of the Year award five times, died in Harare yesterday, at the age of 77.

Shaya is widely considered the greatest Zimbabwean footballer of all-time.

He has battled diabetes and dementia, in recent years, and had one of his legs amputated.

Yesterday, the leadership at the country's biggest and most successful football club, wrote to ZIFA appealing for authorities to consider Shaya for the national hero status.

"Dynamos has written to ZIFA seeking facilitation of conferment of national hero status on the late George 'Mastermind' Shaya, who passed on yesterday," the club said in a statement.

"Five-time Soccer Star of the Year Shaya set the bar of football achievements so high that the record he set has not been breached to date.

"He came tops in 1969, 1972, 1975, 1976 and 1977.

"The request for national hero status is premised on George Shaya representing the rise of black national consciousness, and nationalism through his football genius, artistry and prowess, during his playing days, spanning 1968 to late '70s.

"He was part of the black generation that used football to express their wish for self-determination, racial parity, justice and independence, during the Unilateral Declaration of Independence era, in Rhodesia.

"Shaya demonstrated that blacks were not as inferior, to their white compatriots, as portrayed by the Rhodesia Front government, by getting a national call-up into the Rhodesia national football team that played Australia in 1969, in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

"The star-studded Rhodesia team had both white and black players."

The Glamour Boys said by winning the inaugural Soccer Star of the Year award, in 1969, at a time when some white footballers believed they were superior to their black counterparts, Shaya struck a big blow in the battle against those who preached the racism gospel.

"(The) Mastermind asserted 'black power' through football, by winning the coveted Soccer Star of The Year award in 1969, the year when the award was inaugurated," the club said.

"As if that were not enough, he went on to win the award a record five times, a feat which no other player has done to date.

"The late (superstar) was an entertainer-par-excellence, as he shone in both club and national team colours, during his trailblazing football career, which saw him being honoured by the Sports and Recreation Commission, by being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"DeMbare hope that Shaya gets conferment of the national hero status because of what his talent represented at a time of oppression."

It has been a difficult year for the DeMbare family, in particular, and the domestic football fraternity, in general.

The Glamour Boys have already lost legends like Misheck "Scania" Chidzambwa and David "Yogi" Mandigora, this year while CAPS United have lost former coach Steve Kwashi, and ex-skipper Joe Mugabe.

Former Highlanders chairman Ernest "Maphepha" Sibanda, who guided Bosso to their last league championship in 2006, also died this month.

Sibanda is an iconic figure at the Bulawayo giants, as Highlanders won four straight league during his time as team manager.

Yesterday, ZIFA, through their spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, issued a statement conveying their condolences, to the local football family, in the wake of Shaya's death.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association conveys its heartfelt condolences to the Shaya family and the local football fraternity at large following the sad passing of football legend George 'Mastermind' Shaya," read the statement.

"An exceptional footballer, who excelled during the colonial era, one of the most difficult periods in the history of Zimbabwe, his legacy of excellence, as a serial winner and record five-time Soccer Star lives eternal, to inspire many generations of local footballers.

"Arguably one of the best footballers produced in the motherland, Shaya departs before seeing anyone match his haul of five Soccer Star accolades in the top-flight league.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased in this difficult moment of untold grief."

The Premier Soccer League said Shaya was an integral part of local football history.

"We mourn one of football's true greats, George Shaya," the PSL said in a statement. "An integral part of Zim football history, he won the hearts of many with his unique talent on the ball.

"An extraordinary player who was crowned Soccer Star of the Year a record five times.

"His legacy lives on."

Mourners are gathered at House Number 4538, Mucheke Crescent, Glen Norah A in Harare.