Zimbabwe: Ervine Named Zimbabwe Captain for Ireland, Scotland Tours

EXPERIENCED top-order batsman Craig Ervine has been named captain of the Zimbabwe cricket team for the limited-overs series against Ireland which gets underway on August 27 and the subsequent tour of Scotland.

The 36-year-old elegant left-handed batsman is one of the most experienced players in the Zimbabwe side having represented the country in 18 Tests, 96 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 26 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

While Sean Williams is the substantive Test skipper, Zimbabwe Cricket has been rotating the captaincy in the shorter formats of the game.

Out-of-form opening batsman Chamu Chibhabha was initially named interim skipper while Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, and Williams have all had opportunities to lead the team in recent ODI and T20I series.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Zimbabwe Cricket revealed that Ervine would be given an opportunity to lead the side as captain.

Zimbabwe and Ireland will lock horns in five T20I matches scheduled for 27 and 29 August at Clontarf and 1, 2, and 4 September at Bready.

The two sides will then face off at Stormont on 8, 10, and 13 September in a three-match ODI series that is part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

From there, Zimbabwe will proceed to Edinburgh to take on Scotland in three T20Is pencilled in for 15, 17, and 19 September.

Zimbabwe will be hoping for a change of fortunes on foreign soil after struggling at home during the series against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Zimbabwe Squad

Ervine Craig (captain), Burl Ryan, Chakabva Regis, Chatara Tendai, Jongwe Luke, Kamunhukamwe Tinashe, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Musakanda Tarisai, Muzarabani Blessing, Myers Dion, Ngarava Richard, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton, Taylor Brendan, Tiripano Donald, Williams Sean.