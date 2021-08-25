Tanzania: Samia Attends Hichilema's Inauguration

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan is today expected to leave the country for Zambia, to witness the inauguration of Zambia's President elect Hakainde Hichilema in Lusaka.

According to the statement issued yesterday by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, the inauguration ceremony for Zambia's seventh President will take place at the National Heroes Stadium today.

President Samia will be accompanied by Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Ambassador Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk, the ruling party CCM Ideology and Publicity Secretary Mr Shaka Hamdu Shaka and CCM Secretary for the Organisation Unit Maudline Cyrus Castico, said the statement.

The President's delegation will also include retired Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda, the Chairman of CCM in Tanga and a Member of CCM National Executive Council, Mr Henry Shekifu and the Parliamentarian for Mtera Constituency and a Member of CCM Central Committee, Mr Livingstone Lusinde.

The statement also said that former President Jakaya Kikwete will also take part at the inauguration as the Leader of the Commonwealth Observer Mission in the recently conducted election.

Hichilema was declared the winner in the presidential election held on August 12, this year, beating the then President Edgar Lungu.

Shortly after Hichilema was declared the winner, President Samia tweeted to congratulate the Zambian President-elect.

"On behalf of the people of the United Republic of Tanzania, I congratulate H.E Hichilema on your victory in Zambia's General Election. Indeed, your election is a testimony of confidence that Zambians have bestowed on you. I assure you our support and cooperation," President Samia wrote through her twitter account.

During the election, Mr Hichilema managed to pass the 50 per cent-plus-one requirement for a presidential winner with 2,810,757 of the votes while Lungu got 1,814,201.

The President-elect, a 59-year-old wealthy businessman, who had lost in five past elections, becomes Zambia's new president and is tasked with resuscitating the country's economy, a major focus of his election campaign.

The election, contested by 16 presidential candidates, attracted a huge voter turnout of about 70 per cent of the registered 7,023,499 voters.