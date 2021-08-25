Eritrea: Contribution to Augment National Fund

24 August 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

The Ministry of Health reported that nationals inside and outside the country contributed financial support to augment the National Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the report, employees of the Ministry of Finance and National Development on top of the contribution of 1 million and 850 thousand Nakfa they made previously contributed an additional 186 thousand Nakfa with a view to augment the National Fund to combat COVID-19.

In related news, friends of Eritrea in the UK contributed 3 thousand 388 Euros for a similar purpose.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X