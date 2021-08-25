Eritrea: Contribution to Augment National Fund

The Ministry of Health reported that nationals inside and outside the country contributed financial support to augment the National Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the report, employees of the Ministry of Finance and National Development on top of the contribution of 1 million and 850 thousand Nakfa they made previously contributed an additional 186 thousand Nakfa with a view to augment the National Fund to combat COVID-19.

In related news, friends of Eritrea in the UK contributed 3 thousand 388 Euros for a similar purpose.