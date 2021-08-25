Rwanda: Cabo Delgado - Rwanda, Mozambican Forces Surround Terrorists in 'Last Military Push'

Rwandan and Mozambican forces have surrounded the Islamic State-linked terrorist group's last major areas of operation, Siri I and Siri II, according to reports.

What appears as the joint forces' final major military push against the insurgents in Mozambique's northernmost Province of Cabo Delgado comes barely four days after the joint forces seized Mbau, another key insurgents' stronghold after a fierce battle.

Also, more recently, the joint forces on August 8 dislodged the terrorists from Mocimboa da Praia, a key Mozambican port city that had been headquarters of the Islamic State-linked terrorists for more than three years.

After fleeing from the city, the terrorists moved further southwards into the thick forests of Mbau where the joint forces pursued them. Siri I and Siri II are the insurgents' only remaining major hideouts in Mocimboa da Praia.

The government of Rwanda on August 18 indicated that it is inclined to continue to collaborate with the government of Mozambique as well as other partners in the next phases of stabilisation and development after Rwandan and Mozambican troops recently repulsed insurgents from key areas of the Cabo Delgado Province.

On July 9, the government of Rwanda, at the request of Maputo, deployed 1,000 troops to Cabo Delgado to help fight the terrorists, stabilise the area and restore the authority of the state. Kigali sent troops to work closely with Mozambique Armed Defence Forces (FADM) and forces from SADC, in the fight against terrorism in Cabo Delgado.

After the insurgents' main stronghold was captured, more than 90 percent of the Province is now free save for very few "pockets" where operations to wipe out the terrorists are now focused.

Cabo Delgado Province has 16 districts. But those mostly affected by the insurgents' terror activities were Palma, Mocimboa da Praia, Mueda, Mocamia and Muidumbe.