Algeria Breaks Diplomatic Relations With Morocco

Algiers — Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, announced Algeria's decision to break up its diplomatic relations with Morocco, following the backdrop of long-standing hostile acts perpetrated by Rabat against and which continue until now.

"Algeria has decided to break its diplomatic relations with Morocco as from today," Lamamra said during a press conference in Algiers.

Last Wednesday, the High Security Council, chaired by President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defenve, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, stressed that the incessant hostile acts perpetrated by Morocco against Algeria, have required the review of relations between the two countries and the strengthening of security controls at the Western borders.