Ethiopia: Ministry Confirms Indications of Covid-19 Third Wave Outbreak in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse urged the general public today to take all the proper cautions as there are indications of COVID-19 third wave outbreak in Ethiopia.

Briefing the media, Lia said 5,547 citizens were infected by COVID-19 last week alone. Of these, 510 people are in severe conditions while 66 died from the virus.

According to her, the rate of infection which was 2-3 percent few months ago has jumped to 12 percent.

The number of infected people was 1,000 last Saturday alone and it demonstrates the rapid increase of the virus and was the highest since the start of the outbreak in Ethiopia, the minister elaborated.

Unless serious cautionary measures are taken at this juncture, scientific forecats presict far worse situation. Dr. Lia warned.

Indicating that the key to curb the spread of the pandemic is in the hands of the public, she recommended reduction of meetings, keeping physical distance, proper hand washing and vaccination.

All the concerned should get vaccinated to prevent the spread of the virus in the country, she noted.

Immunization services have been made available in all health centers across the country.