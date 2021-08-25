Nigeria: Govt, Hungarian Firm Partner On Aircraft Assembly Plant in Nigeria

The federal government through the Ministry of Aviation has expressed its readiness to partner the Magnus aircraft manufacturing industry in Hungary to establish an assembly plant and commence complete manufacturing of aircraft in Nigeria before the end of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, disclosed this interest when he paid an inspection visit to the Magnus Aircraft Industry in Pogany, Hungary.

Sirika in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja by the Director, Public Affairs of the ministry, Mr. James Odaudu, explained that: "If we venture we them, we may start with assembling plant and later manufacturing."

He added that the Magnus aircraft is an aeroplane good for military training, stating that: "It has an aerobatic maneuver and is made of fully composite materials; high strength and very lightweight."

According to him, "Aerobatics is the practice of flying maneuvers involving aircraft attitudes that are not used in normal flight. Aerobatics are also performed in airplanes and gliders for training, recreation, entertainment, and sport."

The minister further said he was very satisfied with the features and more than willing to facilitate the production of the airplanes in Nigeria, saying: "One of the significant features of the Magnus aircraft is that it uses normal car petrol and outperforms any training aircraft of its kind."

Sirika, who was at the facility on the invitation of the company, said the proposed partnership with the aircraft manufacturer would be subjected to further analysis to verify the market and government willingness to partner with a significant amount of money and logistics.

He emphasised that the local production of aircraft in the country would facilitate the growth of Nigeria, as a regional aviation super power as it will also come with maintenance and repair facilities that will attract patronage from neighbouring countries.

The minister further stated that the present administration has created an attractive environment for international investors in Nigeria, especially in the aviation sector, with the ongoing implementation of the development roadmap which places emphasis on public-private partnerships (PPP).