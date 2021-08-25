Rwanda: Tanzania Military Chief in Rwanda for Four-Day Visit

The Chief of Defence Force of Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF), General Venance Mabeyo, is on a four-day official visit to Rwanda, according to a statement from Rwanda Defence Force.

Mabeyo on Tuesday paid a courtesy call to the Minister of Defence, Maj General Albert Murasira, after which he held bilateral discussions with his Rwandan counterpart, Gen Jean-Bosco Kazura.

The meetings took place at Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Headquarters in Kimihurura.

Commenting after the meeting, Mabeyo described his visit as one that aims at strengthening cooperation between both military forces.

He also said that it was a reciprocal visit to the recent one by his Rwandan counterpart, Gen Kazura to Tanzania and stressed that such visits are a sign of the level of confidence and mutual trust between the respective militaries.

In May this year, Kazura and Inspector General of Police Dan Munyuza visited Tanzania where they held talks with their respective counterparts.

The two sides vowed to cooperate closely on border control and crime prevention, information and intelligence among other transnational crimes.

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, Mabeyo and his delegation paid respect to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi at Gisozi Genocide Memorial and also visited the Campaign Against Genocide Museum.

The delegation is also expected to visit the RDF Command and Staff College and recently unveiled Kinigi IDP Model Village both based in Musanze District.