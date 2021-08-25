Rwanda's Strawberry Farming Has Huge Potential - Study

Strawberries have been identified among the high value fruits with high market and investment potential that Rwanda can bank on to reduce its import while contributing to improved nutrition thanks to its high content in vitamins and antioxidants, a new study has indicated.

The findings were presented on Tuesday August 24 by the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI) in partnership with HortInvest project funded by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Rwanda presented,

The study that was conducted by a team of three agriculture researchers, was commissioned to assess the potential for commercial farming of strawberries as an innovative and high value crop.

It suggested that strawberry produced in Rwanda could be estimated at 500 tonnes per year, while current imports stand at over 60 tonnes per year, indicating that Rwanda has a local market potential for the crop.

According to the study, the quantity of fresh strawberry passing through the distribution channels could be estimated at 379 tonnes per year. Some of the strawberries - about 20 tonnes - are also exported to the regional market (DRC).

Enterprise Urwibutso based in Rulindo District is the main local processor of strawberry into various products including wine, and other products made from raw fresh strawberry like jam, yogurt and juice, the study indicated.

Agro-processing firms engaged in making yoghurt or other products that require strawberry flavors, said they have been resorting to importing them abroad as the local strawberry production is inadequate.

During the event, those who represented agro-processing firms like Enterprise Urwibutso, Inyange Industries, and Blessed Dairies said that they would stop importing strawberry products including flavours and smoothies they use in making yoghurts and other brands as long as enough strawberry production in the country can be ensured.

"I am processing strawberry into wine, and if there is enough produce, I can venture into machinery to make ingredients that can be used in perfume, sanitisers and soaps, as well as natural yoghurt flavours," said Sina Gérard, owner of Entreprise Urwibutso, indicating that he receives about five tonnes of strawberries from farmers per week when there is good harvest.

Value chain at nascent stage

The study indicated that the strawberry value chain in Rwanda is at early development. Indeed, it showed, the crop is less known by the public and cultivated by few small scale farmers estimated at 1000 with average land of 0.25 ha each. They are in a few regions of Rwanda including Rutsiro, Rulindo, Muhanga, Huye, Gatsibo, Rwamagana and Ngoma.

Two categories of varieties of strawberry are available in Rwanda. They include local (Insongo, Imbundi and Sarura Useke) and improved (Bravura/Furora, Albiol and Candra) varieties. Overall, 45.8 percent of farmers use local varieties, 37.3 percent use improved varieties and 16.9 percent use both varieties.

In line with testing the adaptability of improved strawberry varieties, last year (2020), AGRITERRA, a Dutch NGO, through the HortInvest project, introduced two Dutch strawberry varieties namely Bravura and Furora, which are currently being tried in Rwanda.

Regarding yield, local varieties provide around 10 tonners per ha, according to farmers from Rulindo District, while the improved varieties (specifically Bravura) provide 75 tonnes per ha, according to a technician from AGRITERRA.

However, prices of improved strawberry variety seedlings seem to be non-affordable for [smallholder] farmers. Consequently, the study recommended, the development in strawberry production should take into consideration this aspect and help farmers to obtain improved seeds which could be easily affordable.

A profitable crop

Generally, the study found, prices paid for strawberries are mainly explained by the location of the market and the type of buyers or consumers.

The prices range from Rwf500 per kilogramme (kg) at farmer level to Rwf6000 per kg at supermarket level.

The average price is Rwf626 per kg at farmer, Rwf875 per kg at wholesaler level, Rwf3,483 per kg at supermarket level in Kigali and Rwf2,166 a kg at retail level in public markets in Kigali.

However, with the new varieties (Bravura) introduced recently in different parts of Rwanda, the average price of Rwf2,025 per kg is currently offered to the farmer.

Giving an example of a business case for an independent farmer growing the improved strawberry varieties, specifically Bravura, in Rutsiro, the study explained that the cost of growing the crop per hectare would amount to over Rwf34.4 million. This cost includes Rwf22.5 million that would be spent on buying 50,000 improved strawberry seedlings as one is priced at Rwf450.

But, it showed, the profit would be high as the farmer would harvest 69,750 kilogrammes net, generating over Rwf141.2 million in revenue. This revenue represents a net income of Rwf106.8 million, or more than triple the investment they made.

"Strawberry is a high value commodity, it is not an inferior good," said Jean-Chrysostome Ngabitsinze, Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, expressing commitment to ensure availability and affordability of highly productive varieties in the country.

"Producing enough strawberries in the country will bring profitability, and substitute for imports," he said, adding that importation of strawberry products was not making a business sense since the country has suitable soil for its production.