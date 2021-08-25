Nigeria: 'Many Killed' As Fresh Crisis Erupts in Jos

Jos — Many people have been reportedly killed at Yelwan Zangam community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Trust gathered that houses were also burnt down in the attack.

This is coming barely one week after 27 travelers were killed in Gada-biyu - Rukuba road, still in Jos North LGA.

Yakubu Bagudu, a resident, confirmed the fresh attack to Daily Trust on Wednesday morning.

He said more than 30 people were killed, adding that security personnel had been deployed in the area.

Daily Trust cannot independently verify the casualty figure.

The Plateau State Police Command is to is yet to give details of the incident, as at the time of filing this report.

Details later...