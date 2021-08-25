Nigeria: Lagos Seaports to Receive 23 Ships Laden With Petroleum Products, Others

25 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said 23 ships have arrived at the two major seaports in Lagos, Apapa and Tin-Can Island Port Complex to discharge bulk wheat, general cargo, container, bulk gypsum, butane gas, bulk fertiliser and fuel.

Items discharged also include soya bean, automobile gasoline and jet fuel.

The NPA in its weekly shipping position released on Monday said it was also expecting 20 others laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from August 23 to September 4.

The authority said the ships were expected at the Lagos ports complex. It indicated that the ships contained general cargo, bulk malt, bulk sugar, container, bulk gypsum, bulk soya bean, bulk wheat, bulk coal and frozen fish.

"Meanwhile, seven more ships are waiting to berth with general cargo, base oil and petrol," it stated

