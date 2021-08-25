Nigeria: NAPTIP Rescues 104 Human Trafficking Victims, Arrests 8 Suspects

Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Senator Basheer Garba Muhammed, has said a total of 104 victims of human trafficking have been rescued by the agency on their way to Europe through Libya.

This was disclosed in Abuja on Tuesday while the DG was speaking on the Agency's renewed offensive against human traffickers across the country.

According to the DG, eight persons in connection to a trafficking ring were also arrested in the process just as efforts are on to apprehend other members of the trafficking syndicates who are at large.

"No matter where the traffickers go to deceive and recruit victims, they will always meet us at the exit point. Their field days in the illicit business of human trafficking and child labour are over.

"We are determined to run them out of business and even send them to jail unless they desist from their nefarious activities and find other legitimate venture to engage in," he said.

He commended other sister Law Enforcement Agencies for their collaboration with NAPTIP which has resulted in the arrest of suspects and rescue of the victims.