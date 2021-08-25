Nigeria: TCN Restores National Power Grid After Collapse

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TNC) has said the national grid, which experienced partial system disturbance on 23rd August 2021, has been restored.

TCN's General Manager Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mbah said that the collapse was as a sudden drop in system frequency from 50.18Hz to 47.63Hz that caused the system instability and consequently the collapsed of a part of the national grid.

"The partial system disturbance did not affect part of the grid such as Afam complex, Alaoji, Ikot Ekpne, Odukpani and Calabar axis, which means that electricity supply to this area was not interrupted by the incident," the statement said.

She said reports showed that "some units from a particular generating station tripped suddenly which caused an initial loss of 402 megawatts (MW) from the grid that finally collapsed par of the national grid. This caused a sabotage shortcoming which further caused the pulling out a total of 3,560MW from the grid that finally collapsed part of the national grid."

The statement indicated that TCN began the recovery of the grid at 1.19pm through Shiroro generating station and restored electricity to Abuja axis, adding that the Alaoji- Onitsha axis was restored at about the same time as Abuja, while thee Shiroro-Mando axis, and the other hand was restored by 3.42pm.

"By 6.57pm yesterday (Monday) the national grid was fully recovered and functioning," the statement stated.