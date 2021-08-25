Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 264 New Infections, 114 Recoveries

24 August 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola announced this Tuesday the registration of 264 new cases, 3 deaths and the recovery of 114 patients in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily report, 113 were diagnosed in Luanda, 81 in Namibe, 23 in Huila, 14 in Benguela, 10 in Bié, 7 in Lunda Sul, 4 in Huambo, 3 in Lunda Norte, 3 in Moxico, 2 in Cabinda, 2 in Cunene and 2 in Zaire.

With ages ranging from 6 months to 87 years old, the list included 154 men and 110 women.

The document states that the deaths were registered in Bié, Lunda Norte and Luanda provinces.

Those who have recovered reside in the provinces of Luanda, with 59, Lunda Sul with 16, Huambo with 15, Lunda Norte with 10, Bié 3, Cunene 3, Huíla 3, Benguela 2 and Cuando Cubango 1.

In the treatment centres, 148 people are hospitalised, 222 are in institutional quarantine and 814 contacts of positive cases are under medical surveillance.

Laboratories have processed 3.630 samples.

Angola has a total of 46,340 positive cases, with 1,166 deaths, 42,738 recovered and 2,436 active. Of the active ones, 8 critical, 23 severe, 84 moderate, 33 mild and 2,288 asymptomatic.

