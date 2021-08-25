Namibia Eyes More Tokyo Success

NAMIBIA is not done with Japan just yet. This week, three stars will look to emulate the success in the east when they compete at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Two of them already know how it feels like to be on the podium while your national anthem booms around the arena as the Namibian flag gets hoisted high for the world to see.

Those two have multiple world and Olympic titles between them. They were the only athletes to win medals for Namibia at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil five years ago.

Veteran sprinter Ananias Shikongo created history by becoming the first Namibian man to win an Olympic or Paralympic gold at the previous games.

He claimed the 200m T11 gold, and two bronze medals in the 100m and 400m. Now 35 years-old, Shikongo believes his ageing legs can still carry him to the podium at his swansong Paralympics.

To improve his chances of success, he will only race in the 400m on Saturday and the 100m next Wednesday in Tokyo.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made for less than ideal preparations, but Shikongo is confident of winning a medal again.

"I have to confess that I wasn't ready. I felt I was not in top shape had the Games been held in the summer of 2020. The extra year helped me to get back into shape and be at my peak," Shikongo said in an interview with the International Paralympic Committee.

"Most of them (rivals) are my good friends and I rate them highly, especially, David Brown (USA) and Lucas Prado (Brazil) who are my fierce rivals but have always encouraged me to keep going. I will definitely be giving my best at Tokyo," he said.

His 'younger brother' Johannes Nambala won two silvers in the T13 100m and 400m in Rio.

The 30 year-old upgraded to gold in the 400m but was third in the 100m at the 2019 IPC World Championships.

"I have no doubt Tokyo 2020 Games will be a turning point for me as I will make history in my sports career. I hope to achieve this by raising the bar to a level I have not yet reached," said Nambala, who has won medals at every World Championships since 2013.

"There are many people out there who want me to do well. Medals motivate me and encourage me. Since I won my first medal in Lyon, France, I told myself that every competition l take part in, I will thrive to bring back a medal for my country," said Nambala, whose first outing is Sunday's 100m heats.

The 400m heats are set for next Wednesday morning.

Ahead of yesterday's opening ceremony, Namibia Paralympic Committee secretary general Michael Hamukwaya said the team was relaxed.

"The athletes are motivated to be here. Everybody is well and the morale is high. We are looking forward to the opening ceremony and then 27 [of August] when we have our first event," said Hamukwaya.

There is however an injury concern for Lahja Ishitile who is still chasing a podium finish at the Paralympics.

Ishitile is scheduled to compete in the women's T11 long jump on Friday morning. Her next event is not until next week Thursday morning when she races in the 200m. Her final item is the 400m the day after.

"The only issue we had after our first training today [Sunday] is that Lahja, our only lady in the team, sprained her ankle," Hamukwaya said in a media update.

"So, hopefully it will heal. Her first competition is on Friday, so we hope by that time she will have recovered."

The Paralympic crew - which also includes guides Even Tjiviju, Sam Shimanda and Sydney Kamuaruuma - is keen to continue the good vibes from Tokyo having seen Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi shine there two weeks ago.