Gambia: Govt to Distribute 80 Ambulances to All Constituencies in Coming Weeks

24 August 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

President Adama Barrow has announced that the government will distribute 80 ambulances to all constituencies in the coming weeks.

He made the announcement during a meeting with representatives of Yoroberi Kunda (YBK) in the Central River Region over the weekend.

A State House dispatch dated 23rd August 2021 stated that the distribution is part of a community ambulance service initiative to ensure timely access to medical emergency services, particularly in remote areas.

"The President noted that the Government would cover the running cost of the ambulances as they will complement efforts to bring healthcare to the doorsteps of Gambians," the dispatch stated. "President Barrow further announced plans to expand the initiative to station ambulances at strategic locations along major highways to provide immediate medical assistance in an accident."

The dispatch further stated that in response to requests from various YBK speakers, the President pledged to help the community with agricultural equipment and renovations of the dilapidated community mosque, amongst other concerns.

It also said President Barrow seized the opportunity to remind Gambians to vote in the upcoming elections saying, "your vote is your voice, and you should use it."

"Other speakers at the meeting include the Minister of Tourism and Culture, Honourable Hamat Bah. They commended President Barrow for ensuring that the URR and its surrounding regions are part of the country's infrastructural transformation, stating previous governments sidelined them. The imminent inauguration of the Basse Roads and Bridges on September 4th, 2021, according to Hon. Bah is proof that the President is delivering on his promise to the people. He urged Gambians to continue to support the President's development agenda," the dispatch stated.

