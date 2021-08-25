Gambia: Police Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Bag Containing Suspected Drugs

Personnel of the Gambia Police Force have recently arrested a suspect in possession of a bag containing suspected drugs in the North Bank Region under the command of female Inspector Amie Sam.

The suspect, Abdou Joof, 37, is a Senegalese national who was intercepted with 16 big bundles of suspected cannabis.

The Police's spokesperson, Superintendent Lamin Njie, said the suspect is helping the police with their investigations while the matter is transferred to the Drug Law Enforcement Agency for necessary actions.

"Residents of North Bank Region are encouraged to volunteer information about unusual activities within their communities," he noted.