Angola: Parliament Sets Extraordinary Plenary Session for 31 August

Luanda — The National Assembly (Angolan Parliament) will hold, next Tuesday, the 12th Extraordinary Plenary Meeting for the final global vote on the Law on the National Bank of Angola and on the amendment of the Organic Law on General Elections and the Unofficial Electoral Registration.

The decision came out of the conference of the leaders of the parliamentary groups, held on Tuesday, which decided to reschedule the plenary meeting to 31 August, instead of 26 as it was initially planned.

"For this reason a meeting of the Standing Committee will be held, Wednesday (25) to convene the extraordinary plenary under article 103 of the internal rules of procedure," said Parliament spokesman Raùl Lima.

The deputies of the first, third and fourth working committees continue to discuss and vote on the documents for the final overall vote.

The MPLA deputy, Júlia Ornelas, said the postponement was due to the need to find consensus.

"The leaders' meeting decided to postpone the plenary session so that we can work with objectivity, commitment and compromise," she explained.

On the other hand, Maurílio Luiele, vice-president of UNITA's parliamentary group, said that legislators should not make a superficial debate, considering the magnitude of the documents under discussion.

The leaders of FNLA, Lucas Ngonda, PRS, Benedito Daniel, and the president of the CASA-CE parliamentary group, Alexandre Sebastião André, were unanimous in considering the rescheduling of the date as the only and fair solution.

Law of the Unofficial Voter Registration

The deputies referred to the speciality vote, of paragraph 3, of article 15 of the amendment to the Unofficial Registration Law for approval in the report joint opinion of the Commissions of Constitutional and Legal Affairs, of Economy-Finance and of State Administration and Local Government.

The draft amendment to the Unofficial Voter Registration Law is an initiative of the Executive and the UNITA Parliamentary Group, which will have final approval at the extraordinary plenary meeting.

The debate on the Organic Law for General Elections, legislative initiatives of the Executive and the MPLA and UNITA Parliamentary Groups, will continue on Wednesday.