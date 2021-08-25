Tanzania: Dodoma City Given Ultimatum to Complete Complex Building

25 August 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Nelly Mtema

DODOMA CITY Council has been directed to ensure the construction of the City Complex in Mtumba area, on the outskirt of Dodoma, is completed by August 31 this year.

The directive was issued here yesterday by Dodoma District Commissioner, Mr Jabir Shekimweri when inspecting various investment projects to see whether they correspond to the agreed time for construction.

He said construction of the city complex located in the government city in Mtumba area, comprise of hotel, conference halls and shopping mall.

According to Mr Shekimweri, the facility is funded by Dodoma City Council at a cost of 18/bn-.

The district commissioner said, upon completion, the building is expected to generate revenue amounting 1.3/bn- per year which is equivalent to 108m/- monthly.

"The city complex construction must be finished on August 31, this year so that it can start operations," he emphasized.

The construction was supposed to be completed by December last year and the delay has denied the city council its revenue.

The Mayor of Dodoma City Council Professor Davis Mwamfupe cautioned the contractor to finish the work within the given time frame .

Prof Mwamfupe said the urgency to complete the project should not affect the quality of the building adding that payment procedures have been completed.

On his part, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Dodoma District Chairman, Retired Major Johnick Risasi urged the contractors to abide by terms of agreement.

Rtd Major Risasi said each side was supposed to honour the agreement in order to achieve the goals of the project within the stipulated timeframe.

Earlier, commenting on the project development, the construction manager of the state-of-the-art investment center, Engineer Nasri Nasoro from M / S MOHAMMED BUILDERS CO.LTD, which is implementing the project, said the construction of the hotel had reached 75 per cent while the conference is at 90 per cent.

