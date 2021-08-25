Tanzania: Govt to Incorporate Kaizen in National Production

THE government is set to incorporate the Kaizen philosophy in the national production plan to improve quality and productivity.

This was stated yesterday by the Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister Office (Investment), William Ole Nasha at the opening of the Kaizen conference in Africa in 2021.

The use of Kaizen will contribute to addressing some of the existing challenges of unproductive manufacturing so that the sector can continue to be the backbone of the country's economic growth.

"We will continue to work with all key stakeholders in spreading the Kaizen in the country by overseeing the implementation of the national plan to improve quality and productivity of Framework in the manufacturing sector 2020 to 2030 while coordinating the establishment and implementation of industrial conferences to promote innovation and develop friendly technology for the establishment of small and medium enterprises," he said.

He said by using Kaizen they will be able to have more industries that will create more jobs for the youth and increase GDP.

He said since the introduction of the Kaizen system in the country in 2007 there has been great productivity and efficiency especially in Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (TANESCO), Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and the health sector in government hospitals.

He said the government was putting in place guidelines to use Kaizen in all its ministries to attract investors and improve the business environment.

However, he said the government in collaboration with various stakeholders is reviewing various policies so that they can keep pace with the country's economic growth.

Some of those policies are the National consumer protection policy, (NCPP), National Intellectual Property Policy (NIPP) and National Quality Policy (NQP).

Either the government through the national productivity organization (NIP) is preparing a productivity policy.

The conference was attended by 20 countries, including 2 East Africa Kenya and Tanzania who hosted the conference.

A conference held online and on-site involving JICA Director-General, Keiko Sano, AUDA-NEPAD Chief Executive Officer, Dr Ibrahim Mayaki,

JICA Resident Representative in Tanzania, Naofumi Yamamura, and Temeke District Commissioner Jokate Mwegelo where she represented Regional Commissioner for Dar es salaam region.