Tanzania: Traditional Medicine Practitioners to Raise Products Awareness

MORE than 200 traditional healers are expected to meet in Dodoma to celebrate African Traditional Medicine week expected to take place from August 28 to 31 in Dodoma.

Speaking to reporters in Dodoma over the weekend on behalf of the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Acting Permanent Secretary Mr Edward Mbaga said the celebrations would provide an opportunity for the traditional medical professionals to showcase their products and raise awareness about the products.

Mr Mbaga revealed that Tanzania joins 47 African countries to commemorate African Traditional Medicine Day, which is also in line with the education and exhibition of traditional medicines.

"I would like to remind traditional healers who are registered and continue to be registered to follow the rules, regulations, guidelines, instructions, rules and ethics, this is the basis of this celebration," he emphasized.

Mr Mbaga reminded the cadre to make sure they were recognized in their areas of work, and they should report to the local leadership to inform about their visits in case they are out of their working localties.

He called on wananchi to reveal traditional healers who violate laws, regulations, guidelines, norms and values by reporting them to village or local leaders for further measures.

Mr Mbaga also asked those (traditional healers) to adhere to the laws, regulations, guidelines and various instructions directed to them by the government through the Ministry of Health.

"They should stop professional abuse as well as acts of shame that are not related in treatment and prevention of diseases, superstitious counseling is not part of the treatment or immunity of the patient," he cautioned.

Mr Mbaga also called on the Registrar of the Council for Traditional and Alternative Medicines to ensure that they properly coordinate the registration of traditional healers from the local level to the national level to ensure that all practitioners are properly registered through ICT system.

As the vaccination of the COVID -19 continues in the country, Mr Mbanga also reminded the community not to stop using registered natural remedies to combat the pandemic.

Themed Contribution to Traditional Medicine in response to COVID 19 African Region, the week of African Traditional Medicine will run August 28-31 August 2021.