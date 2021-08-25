Tanzania: Spend Funds for Projects Wisely, Rukwa Regional Leaders Told

RUKWA Regional Chama Cha Mapinduzi Chairman, Mr Rainer Lukala, has urged leaders and civil servants to wisely spend the funds allocated for execution of development projects to avoid possible complaints from the members of the public.

He however expressed optimism that the public has trust of their government and that promises made during 2020 General Election would be implemented.

The ruling party made several promises on improving social services including water, education, and health as well as road infrastructures.

Mr Lukala made statement over the weekend at an event held in the municipality to officially open the Rukwa Region CCM Council.

Mr Lukala explained that during the recent tour to make follow up on implementation of various development projects in the region, members of CCM Region Council uncovered that some of projects did not reflect the value for the money spent.

"The party always ensures that funds allocated for development projects are properly spent and where we smell rat we promptly advise the relevant authorities to take actions against the culprits," he added.

At the gathering, Rukwa Regional Commissioner (RC) Mr Joseph Mkirikiti presented the implementation reports of CCM Manifesto Election.

Presenting the report, Mr Mkirikiti told the participants that Rukwa Region had collected revenues from its own sources amounting to over 13.8bn/- during the period of November 2020 to June 2021.

He further explained that the amount collected was equivalent to 131 per cent of the targeted of amount of 10.5bn/-.

Mr Mkirikiti further said that the regional administration would continue closely supervising expenditure of the funds allocated by the government for execution of development projects.

"I'm calling on civil servants and public institutions to ensure that the allocated funds are closely and transparently monitored and are properly spent on targeted schemes" added the RC.