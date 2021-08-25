Tanzania: Major Relief As MV Serengeti Resumes Operations

TRAVELLERS have breathed a sigh of relief after MV Serengeti, plying the Misungwi -Sengerema (Kigongo-Busisi) route, has resumed operations following major repairs.

Apart from expressing their feelings over resumption of the ferry, the travellers, most of them residents of Mwanza, commended the government' efforts.

They said prior to resume of operations of the ferry travellers were crowding at ferry terminals.

According to them, when the MV Serengeti went for maintenance over the past one year, only two ferries MV Mwanza and MV Misungwi had been operating, worsening situation as when one of the two got technical problems, passengers spend hours at the terminals.

Misungwi resident, Mr Ally Maduhu said: "We are now witnessing what the ruling Party has promised in its 2020-25 election manifesto over marine transport improvement."

He said improving marine services was a key in promoting economic growth since it would smoothen movement of goods and people not only in Misungwi and Sengerema Districts but other areas of Mwanza region.

Managing Director of Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency (Temesa), Japhet Maselle, said rehabilitation also involved MV Tegemeo, which will be operating on Kaunda Maisome-Kanon route in Buchosa area.

He said Songoro Marine Transport Limited won the tender last year to rehabilitate the MV Serengeti and MV Tegemeo whereby about 2bn/- and 600m/- were spent respectively.

"MV Sengerema rehabilitation kicked off in April last year and was complete in July this year. The ferry has a carrying capacity of 170 tonnes, 55 meters long, 10.5 meters wide, and fitted with two new Marine Doosan engines among other facilities," he explained.

He further commended the contractor who was able to complete the two projects in time, saying MV Tegemeo rehabilitation took place from January to July 06, this year.

"This one has a carrying capacity of 85 tonnes, 37 metres long, 10 metres, among other things," said the Director.

Songoro Marine Managing Director, Mr Mejja Songoro, promised to continue embracing professionalism and patriotism, as among factors making him win government tenders.