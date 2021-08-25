Angola: CNE and Foreign Ministry Address Elections At CPLP

Luanda — Foreign Minister, Téte António, and the chairperson of the National Electoral Commission (CNE), Manuel Pereira da Silva, Tuesday discussed Angola's leadership in the administration of elections in the Community of Portuguese-speaking Countries (CPLP).

According to a CNE press release, that ANGOP had access on Tuesday, at the meeting, Manuel Pereira da Silva learnt about the potential of Angolan voters living outside the country.

On the occasion, in his capacity as chairperson of the Network of Judicial and Electoral Administration Bodies of the Portuguese-speaking Countries, whose post he assumed last July, he presented the proposal for the organisation's insertion in the executive bodies of the Community and its recognition in Angola.

Meanwhile, the head of Angolan diplomacy, Téte António said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX) would train staff from diplomatic missions on electoral registration issues.

The intention is to upgrade Angolans living abroad enabling them to participate in the ballot slated for 2022.