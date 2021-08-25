Namibia: Titans to Provide Stern Challenge

HOT on the heels of the Emerging Zimbabwean team's tour to Namibia, the Momentum Multiply Titans arrive this week for a cricket series against the Namibian Eagles.

The Eagles were emphatic victors against Emerging Zimbabwe after winning all six their matches, but the Titans are bound to provide a sterner test.

They include some South African test players like Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Junior Dala and Aaron Phangiso, as well as some up and coming national junior players like Corbin Bosch, Dayaan Galiem, Jan Hendrik Pretorius and Neil Brand.

The two sides will compete in a five-match tournament, consisting of four T20's and one 50-over game, at the Wanderers cricket ground.

"Hosting the Momentum Multiply Titans is a highlight on our calendar. We missed the series in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic and we are eager to host them this year. This series falls into a conjunction with our first ever APS Pink Day. This day is part of our #Pledge4Pink campaign in support of cancer awareness which includes various events and fundraising initiatives," Cricket Namibia said in a press release yesterday.

Cricket Namibia CEO Johan Muller said he is looking forward to a tough on-field contest which is all part of our build-up towards the T20 World Cup later this year.

"They are one of the most successful franchise teams from South Africa and it will be a good contest for our team to measure themselves. A unique relationship has developed between the two entities. We also hope the fixture becomes a permanent event on our annual calendars."

The tour gets underway with the 50-over match on Saturday, 28 August, while the T20 series starts the next day. There will be three more T20 matches on 31 August and 1 and 2 September.

Namibia national men's squad:

Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Mauritius Ngupita, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Stephen Baard, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Shaun Fouche, Picky Ya France.

Momentum Multiply Titans squad:

Dean Elgar, Corbin Bosch, Junior Dala, Dayyaan Galiem, Aya Gqamane, Okuhle Cele, Neil Brand, Jiveshen Pillay, Theunis de Bruyn, Grant Mokoena, Aaron Phangiso, Gihahn Cloete, Sibonelo Makhanya, Jan-Hendrik Pretorius.