Nigeria: Now Open - Admission Into Nigerian Army College of Nursing

The admission form for 2021/2022 academic session of the Nigerian Army College of Nursing, Lagos, is currently on sale.

According to Maj General Ephylyboto, Acting Registrar of the institution, the admission is open to military, para-military and civilians wishing to undergo National Diploma or High National Diploma in nursing programme.

Admission Requirements:

Interested candidate must possess a minimum of 5 credits in WAEC/GCE O/LEVEL or NABTED results, which must include English Language, Mathematics, Physics and Biology at not more than two (2) sittings.

Candidates must be between the ages of 17 and 25 years by October, 2021 and must be Nigerian by birth.

Also candidates must have written JAMB 2021 and scored a minimum of 160.

Programme Duration:

Four (4) for ND/HND nursing programme.

Purchase of Application Forms:

'Application forms can be obtained from the Registrar's Office on the payment of a non-refundable fee of N5000 naira only.

Return of Application Forms

Completed application forms must be returned to the College with photocopies of credentials a week before the selection interview.

Date of Selection interview/test

Selection interview and test will be conducted between September 6 and September 10, 2021.