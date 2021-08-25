Angola: President Addresses Environmental Conservation With U.S. Entities

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Tuesday in Luanda, discussed the strengthening of support for environmental conservation and maintenance programmes, as well as the participation of US companies in demining activities in Angola.

The approach took place during an audience that the Angolan Head of State granted to the ambassador of the United States of America (USA) to Angola, Nina Fite, and to Senate advisers Susan Lylis and Kristen Stevens.

Speaking to the press at the end of the meeting, ambassador Nina Fite said that in the environmental segment what is intended is to work for the protection of the Okavango Delta, in the Angolan province of Cuando Cubango.

"The intention is to create a mechanism to fight against animal trafficking and protect endangered species," she noted.

About the Angola - USA relations

Angola and the USA established formal diplomatic relations in 1993. The energy sector is at the centre of the cooperation between both countries.

Since 2002, the foreign policy objectives of the United States of America in Angola have been to promote and strengthen democratic institutions, promote economic prosperity, improve health, as well as consolidate peace and security.

The USA has also participated, in partnership with Angola, in the removal of landmines in the Angolan territory.

The American Exim Bank has a credit line to support American exports to Angola.

In its turn, the United States - Angola Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to promoting trade and investment between the two countries.