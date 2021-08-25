Angola: Vice President Hails Peaceful Transition of Power in Zambia

Luanda — The Deputy President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, Tuesday in Lusaka, praised the peaceful transition of power that occurred in Zambia, with the inauguration of the new President, Hakainde Hichilema.

The Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, witnessed today, in the Zambian capital, the investiture ceremony of the new President of Zambia, representing the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

Bornito de Sousa recalled that this is not the first time that political change occurs in Zambia, stressing that, in any of the cases, the constant has been the maintenance of a good relationship between the States, parties and Governments over time.

"We believe that this will not be different at this time. We came to represent the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, at the inauguration of the elected President, we can see that there is a great consensus and, above all, a great emotion with this peaceful transition", he expressed.

The Vice President of the Republic of Angola considered it an example for Africa and that it should be followed.

Among the African heads of State attending the event were the President of the DRC and of the African Union (AU), Félix Tshisekedi, and the President of Malawi and of the SADC, Lázaro Chakwera.

According to the Vice-President of the Republic, the speeches of these statesmen reflect the thought and consensus of the Africans in wishing success to the governance of the new President of Zambia.

Bilateral cooperation

Bornito de Sousa noted that Angola and Zambia, as neighbouring countries, have much to gain from each other, highlighting actions already underway, particularly in terms of infrastructure, railways and the extension of the road network.

He also referred to talks between the two countries to create an oil pipeline linking Lobito (Angola) to Zambia and other aspects of common interest in which both countries can cooperate, "for example, in agriculture and tourism, where Zambia is very strong, and Angola can benefit from that experience.

Inauguration of the new president of Zambia

Zambia's new president, Hakainde Hichilema, began his five-year term of office on Tuesday, promising political, economic and democratic reforms and zero tolerance for corruption in the country.

The swearing-in ceremony of Zambia's new leader took place at the Heroes' Stadium on the outskirts of the city of Lusaka, under heavy security measures, with nine African heads of state and representatives of international organisations in attendance.