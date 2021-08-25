Tunisia: Payment of Exceptional Aid to Low Income Families to Begin September 1

24 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Social Affairs will from September 1 start paying exceptional assistance to about 920 thousand low-income families impacted by the COVID-19, said Minister Mohamed Trabelsi.

Speaking at a press conference on the exceptional social assistance which is part of a $300-million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development Tuesday, Trabelsi noted that the amount of these benefits is 300 dinars, stressing the opening of registrations on the platform amen.social.tn from the same day.

Low-income groups impacted by the COVID-19 wishing to benefit from these aids must register on the platform amen.social.tn from August 24 until September 23 and files will be studies according to the predefined conditions.

These benefits will be paid first to people receiving a monthly premium granted to low-income families (180d) which, according to the minister, are not concerned by registration on the digital platform since they are already registered in the social programme Amen.

The Ministry of Social Affairs is working to provide social assistance to other groups that are not included in the social programme Amen such as people receiving a premium for old age and retirement and those working on their own account are member of a social security scheme, he said.

